Bale fires Barcelona warning ahead of Clasico

Gareth Bale has warned Barcelona that Real Madrid have not given up hope of snatching the Liga title from their grasp.

The champions hold a 10-point advantage over third-placed Madrid with just eight matches to go and are enjoying a 39-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Bale, however, insists his side can still claim their first league title since 2012 if they are able to win Saturday's Clasico at Camp Nou.

"I believe everything is possible in football. We're 10 points behind, but we're going to keep fighting until it's impossible," he said.

"On Saturday, we can move to within seven points and you never know what can then happen.

"Obviously every game is important in La Liga, if we win we can gain confidence and take that into the Champions League."

Bale went on to praise the work of Zinedine Zidane, who will oversee his first Clasico as Madrid boss this weekend, and says the squad are benefiting from his hardline approach.

"We want to play like a team, to attack and defend together. When the 11 are on the pitch we know what we have to do is easier," said the Wales international.

"Sometimes we need to be shouted at. It gives us a nudge in the right direction. I hope we finish the season with a trophy."

Bale admitted he feels far more comfortable in the Spanish capital this season after becoming acclimatised to life outside of the Premier League.

"I think things have changed a little. It's true that my form was not good. This season I wanted to give everything, to improve," the former Tottenham forward added.

"It's difficult to play in a foreign country. I feel better in the team and I think I've got better on the pitch.

"I feel more comfortable here, I speak a bit of Spanish. I think I have to continue working hard, improving, giving me best to help the team."

Barca won November's reverse fixture 4-0 and have not lost a home league match to Madrid since 2012.