Bale has almost matched Ronaldo's Madrid achievements - agent

Gareth Bale has almost matched Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements at Real Madrid and is now targeting the Ballon d'Or, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.

Bale moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in September 2013 and enjoyed a fine first season, scoring in the final of the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League as Madrid claimed a double under Carlo Ancelotti.

Ronaldo played alongside Bale in both those games to add to a trophy haul that also includes La Liga in 2012 and another Copa del Rey in 2011.

His critics claim that is a poor return for six years in Madrid and Barnett was quick to suggest Bale has made a near-equal impact in a shorter space of time.

Speaking at Soccerex, he said: "He's not there to compete with Ronaldo but in terms of what he's achieved for the club, they are almost level already. Ronaldo's been there for many years, Gareth only for two and a half. What is important for Gareth is that the club achieve and if the club achieve then Gareth will get what he wants which is the Ballon d'Or."

Ronaldo is the current holder of the award handed out to the best player in world football and Barnett admits his client wants to put himself in contention over the next few seasons.

He added: "I am biased but I think in the next two or three years he will be seen as the best player in the world. He wants to win the Ballon d'Or and I think he has a good chance."

Bale's future has been the subject of much speculation following a disappointing second season in Spain, but Barnett reiterated that the former Tottenham winger has no intention of seeking a return to the Premier League.

"Gareth has never said he wants to leave Real Madrid and Madrid have always said how happy they are with him," he said.

"Why would he want to leave Real Madrid if everyone's happy?

"One can never know for sure but he's contracted to Real Madrid for a few more years and hopefully he'll stay for the rest of this career. It's the biggest club in the world, why would he want to leave?"