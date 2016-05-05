Bale hits back at Pellegrini 'lucky' claim

Gareth Bale has hit back at suggestions from Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini that Real Madrid were "lucky" to reach the Champions League final.

Zinedine Zidane's side triumphed 1-0 in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday thanks to a Bale effort which deflected off Fernando and past Joe Hart.

Pellegrini suggested that fortune had been on Madrid's side across two tense encounters, while Hart was left frustrated at the manner in which he conceded the only goal of the tie.

But Bale insists Madrid fully deserved to progress after controlling the majority of the two games, saying afterwards: "I don't think we were lucky.

"There was a bit of luck involved in the goal, obviously, but we controlled possession. They had their moments but I don't think they had a shot on target in two games - maybe just one. We're definitely the deserved winners.

"Semi-finals are always cagey - no-one really wants to make a mistake. We were lucky enough to get a goal and that's the difference."

Bale paid tribute to the Santiago Bernabeu support and has called on the fans to roar them to victory in the final against Atletico Madrid at San Siro.

"The fans were great, just as I'm sure they will be in Milan," he added. "They really got behind us, and we're very happy to have reached the final after two very tough games against Manchester City, in which we had to be at our best."