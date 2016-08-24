Bale: I'll never forget this year

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reflected on an unforgettable year that included club and international success.

The attacker helped Madrid to Champions League success before stunningly guiding Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Bale, in the final round of the Best Player in Europe Award along with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, said it had been an incredible 12 months.

"It is a big honour to be a finalist," he told 24sata.

"These kind of awards you cannot win by yourself, but by playing for the team, so I have to thank my team-mates, both in club and national team, as they are part of this too."

He added: "Winning the Champions League with Real was the biggest thing for me last season.

"It was long and tough season, but we fought hard and won what we wanted to win.

"For me, it was a great season, not only with the club. We've had a great Euros, so I'll never forget this year."

On the European award, Bale said: "It would be great to win this award, but I like to focus on what can I do for my team.

"And if it means I'll win some individual award, great, but the team comes first."