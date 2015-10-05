Bale named as Wales player of the year once more

Gareth Bale has been named as Wales' player of the year for a record fifth time.

The Real Madrid star has collected the award in five of the last six years, with the anomaly coming in 2012 when Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen took the prize.

Bale's has excelled during qualification for Euro 2016, scoring six goals to bring Wales to the brink of reaching their first major international tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

Chris Coleman's team need a point from their remaining Group B matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and minnows Andorra to be sure of a spot in France next June.

Bale swept the board at the Football Association of Wales ceremony in Cardiff, also triumphing in the fans' and players' player-of-the-year categories.

"Look at the last year and he's scored some incredible goals for us," said Coleman.

"All the players have done fantastic, but in my book he deserves it because of what he's done in this campaign."





