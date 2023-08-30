Quiz! Can you name every PFA Player and Young Player of the Year since 1993?

10 minutes on the clock, 62 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

This year marks 50 editions of the PFA Awards – arguably the most prestigious in English football.

The winner of this gong is chosen by a vote amongst the members of the players' trade union, the Professional Footballers' Association, making it particularly special for the winners – and over the years, there have been some huge names who have won it.

A Young Player of the Year award is handed out, too. As of 2021, players must have been aged 21 or under as of July 1 just before the start of the season – though in the past the age limit has been 23, leading to some questioning just how young players can be when they end a season being 24.

Today, we'd like you to name every winner of both in the Premier League era.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues?

Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?