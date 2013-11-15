Bale: Playing with Ronaldo makes life easier

The Welshman joined the Liga giants for a world-record fee of around £85million in September, but was hampered by injury as he attempted to adapt to life in the Spanish capital.

However, the former Tottenham man has scored three goals in seven appearances in all competitions since making his return on October 19, and praised the impact of his Real team-mates - especially Ronaldo.

"When you play with the best player in the world, it does make life easier," he told the Football Association of Wales' YouTube channel. "And to be playing with him and the rest of the team is massive for me and I'm enjoying every minute of it.

"It was obviously a litte bit of a slow start, with not having a pre-season and getting a few niggly injuries, but that's out of the way now and I feel I've settled in very well.

"Everybody at the club's been very helpful, the players have been great with me. I'm starting to play my football on the pitch now and enjoying the whole of the life in Madrid.

"I want to keep playing and keep doing well and hopefully win trophies at the end of the season."

And Bale admitted getting into his stride on the pitch had taken priority over brushing up on his Spanish.

"It's coming along," he continued. "I'm learning slowly. The main thing is to get my head down into my football first and all the rest will come after.

"I've started a few lessons and learning a few words, but I think it's going to take a bit of time."

Bale is set to feature for Wales in a friendly against Finland on Saturday.