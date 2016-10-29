Ballack slams lack of respect for Schweinsteiger

Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger deserves far greater respect for his achievements in a lengthy career, according to former Germany midfielder Michael Ballack.

Schweinsteiger has not featured for United since being removed from the first-team squad by manager Jose Mourinho before the start of the season.

The 32-year-old suffered further humiliation this week when he was left out of the club's official team photo, making it clear that there is little chance of a recall by Mourinho.

And Ballack, who played alongside Schweinsteiger for Bayern Munich and Germany, has hit out at his compatriot's treatment.

"The very least that Schweinsteiger should receive is the respect he deserves for the great performance he has had," he wrote via his official Twitter account.

United host Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday.