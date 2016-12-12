Ballon d'Or rankings 10-6: Vardy and Mahrez hot on Bale's heels

Leicester City's fairytale Premier League title triumph was recognised in the voting for France Football's 2016 Ballon d'Or, with Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy both named in the top 10, as Cristiano Ronaldo won the award.

Algeria forward Mahrez and England striker Vardy came seventh and eighth respectively in the final rankings for the prestigious individual accolade, ahead of stellar names such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski.

The Foxes pair found themselves behind Ronaldo's Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, who came sixth after winning the Champions League and helping Wales to an unexpected semi-final appearance at their maiden European Championship.

Veterans Pepe and Gianluigi Buffon shared ninth thanks in no small part to some excellent performances for their respective national teams at Euro 2016.

After retaining the Serie A title with Juventus, 38-year-old Buffon impressed as Italy reached the quarter-finals, losing on penalties to Germany.

Having already lifted the European Cup with Madrid, Pepe then helped Portugal and Ronaldo to win Euro 2016, crowning a vintage campaign for the Brazil-born defender.

Final ranking of Ballon d'Or France Football 2016 :8thJAMIE VARDY December 12, 2016

Having ended its six-year partnership with FIFA, which ran from 2009 to 2015, France Football's 2016 Ballon d'Or was voted for by a jury of 173 journalists around the world.

The publication revealed prior to the announcement of the final rankings that 11 players on the 30-man shortlist did not earn a vote.

Ballon d'Or final rankings, 17-6:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

7. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

9. Pepe (Real Madrid)

9. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus)

11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

12. Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

14. Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

14. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

16. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

17. Dimitri Payet (West Ham)

17. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

17. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)