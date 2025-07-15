Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 of the 2000s?
Some of the best players of all-time are mentioned in our latest quiz
The glitz and the glamour of the Ballon d'Or ceremony is something to behold.
Famous faces from the world of football and beyond descend on the awards show every year to see the best footballer in the world crowned and presented with the famous trophy.
The latest of FourFourTwo's customary quizzes is going to test you on how much attention you pay to the actual awards so you better get your thinking hat on...
In just 15 minutes we want you to list the top 10 players in the Ballon d'Or rankings for every year since 2000.
A few of them will be easier than others, and of course some names pop up quiet regularly... we won't spoil who, but it won't take much thinking however! We've helpfully provided you with each players nation and where they played in each year of the awards ceremony.
One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
