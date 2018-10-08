Ballon d'Or? Why not? – Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe would like to one day win the Ballon d'Or after his scintillating display against Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappe, 19, scored four times in 13 second-half minutes as PSG thrashed Lyon 5-0 to become the first team to begin a Ligue 1 season with nine straight wins.

The winner of the Best Young Player Award during France's successful World Cup campaign, Mbappe said the biggest individual honour – the Ballon d'Or – was something he one day wanted to win.

"The Ballon d'Or? Why not? I don't forbid anything," he said.

"I will continue to progress, to play. If it comes, it comes and if it does not come, no problem."

Mbappe – who also missed several chances against Lyon – is the youngest player in the past 45 seasons to score four goals in a single Ligue 1 game.

The star attacker was fouled as Neymar opened the scoring from the penalty spot, while the Brazilian set up Mbappe in the second half.

"He is a great player, everyone knows it," Mbappe said of Neymar.

"He had a complicated period, and here he shows that he has passed over that. He is ready to win everything."

PSG are already flying in Ligue 1, sitting eight points clear atop the table.