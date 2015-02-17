Balotelli agent 'ashamed' after Sacchi comments

Sacchi hit out at the number of foreign players and non-ethnic Italians playing for Italian clubs at this month's Torneo di Viareggio, which is considered one of the premier youth football tournaments in the world.

The 68-year-old claimed Italian football "has no dignity or pride" because there are "too many blacks" and "foreigners" in top clubs' youth teams.

Sacchi subsequently insisted his comments had been misinterpreted, but his initial remarks were met with an angry response by agent Mino Raiola, whose other clients include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Italian Football too many ignorant people in power so we'r[e] in the s... Ashamed to be Italian when i hear Sacchi's declaration. Bella figura."

"One earth one mankind."