Balotelli, Bertolacci back in AC Milan training

Striker Mario Balotelli and midfielder Andrea Bertolacci have returned to group training with AC Milan after a number of weeks on the sidelines with injuries.

Liverpool loanee Balotelli has not featured for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side since their 1-0 Serie A defeat to Genoa on September 27 due to a groin problem, while Bertolacci's knee injury has seen him miss out for over a month.

Milan's form has been mixed in their absence - they currently sit eighth in Serie A - but the pair returned to train with their team-mates at Milanello on Wednesday.

Reports have suggested the pair could form part of Mihajlovic's squad for the visit of rock-bottom Verona on Sunday, although the club are yet to confirm a possible return date.

Milan have lost just one of their last eight league games, but were held to a disappointing goalless draw by strugglers Carpi on Sunday.