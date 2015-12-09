Balotelli, Bertolacci back in AC Milan training
AC Milan have been boosted ahead of Sunday's trip to Verona with the return of Mario Balotelli and Andrea Bertolacci to training.
Striker Mario Balotelli and midfielder Andrea Bertolacci have returned to group training with AC Milan after a number of weeks on the sidelines with injuries.
Liverpool loanee Balotelli has not featured for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side since their 1-0 Serie A defeat to Genoa on September 27 due to a groin problem, while Bertolacci's knee injury has seen him miss out for over a month.
Milan's form has been mixed in their absence - they currently sit eighth in Serie A - but the pair returned to train with their team-mates at Milanello on Wednesday.
Reports have suggested the pair could form part of Mihajlovic's squad for the visit of rock-bottom Verona on Sunday, although the club are yet to confirm a possible return date.
Milan have lost just one of their last eight league games, but were held to a disappointing goalless draw by strugglers Carpi on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.