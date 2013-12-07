Balotelli calls for better focus from Milan
Mario Balotelli has urged Milan to improve defensively after his 84th-minute free-kick was required to snatch a 2-2 draw at Livorno.
After taking an early lead through Balotelli, Massimiliano Allegri's side found themselves 2-1 down heading into the final stages of Saturday's game following goals from Luca Siligardi and Paulinho.
Up stepped Balotelli to earn a share of the spoils with a fine set-piece six minutes from time and the 23-year-old called on his team-mates to focus on concentrating in order to pick up maximum points.
"We need to be more careful when our opponents go on the counter-attack, because every time they do we tend to concede," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"We are playing fairly well and are scoring again at last, which was a problem before, so now we just need a little more luck."
Balotelli's double made it four goals in three games and he was quick to address reports he previously had fitness problems after going six games without a goal for Milan.
"I have always been in good shape and never had any of the problems that were written about," he added. "I just wasn't scoring, that's all."
