Balotelli looks like he wants nothing to do with Nice, says team-mate Eysseric

Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric is unhappy with team-mate Mario Balotelli, claiming the maligned Italian forward "looks like he wants nothing to do with us".

Balotelli was absent for Sundays' 2-2 Ligue 1 draw at Rennes due to flu symptoms, having been a substitute against Saint-Etienne last week.

Eysseric was critical of Balotelli on Saturday, urging the 26-year-old former AC Milan, Inter and Manchester City star to think more about the team, and the Frenchman stood by his comments at Roazhon Park.

"I'm sorry, but I was honest," Eysseric told BeIN Sports. "I told the truth.

"It is a shame he lets his head drop, you see him in training every day. He's such a great player.

"I think he looks like he wants nothing to do with us. It's really disappointing. We could've really used his help in a game like this.

"We know the coach demands enormous effort from his squad. He won't accept anyone taking their foot off the gas and you saw that with Mario Balotelli."

Since arriving at Nice on a free transfer, Balotelli has scored nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances.