Bamford hits hat-trick in Bromley friendly

On-loan striker Patrick Bamford hit a first half hat-trick as Crystal Palace treated a packed house at Bromley to a feast of goals in a 6-0 pre-season friendly win.

The flood of goals began after just two minutes when Sullay Kaikai fired the first in off a post, and he then turned provider for Bamford to hammer home his first goal for the club since joining from Chelsea.

Bamford made it three for Palace and two for himself when he coolly finished a one-on-one with Bromley's goalkeeper, and then completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish from a low Christian Scales cross.

Captain Brede Hangeland's strong performance at the back ensured Bromley were given scant opportunities to get into the game, and Dwight Gayle made it 5-0 with a low drive after half an hour.

The second half was a slower-paced affair, but Palace manager Alan Pardew will have been pleased with the performance of lively substitute Keshi Anderson, and also that of Wilfried Zaha, who took advantage of a defensive error to slot home Palace's sixth.