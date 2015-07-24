Bamford makes debut in Palace rout

Patrick Bamford made his Crystal Palace debut as a second-half substitute, as Alan Pardew's men routed SuperSport 4-0 to reach the final of the Cape Town Cup.

Premier League Palace swooped to take Bamford on loan from champions Chelsea earlier this week, and the striker got 45 minutes under his belt in the pre-season tournament that is being held at the Cape Town Stadium.

The striker failed to get on the scoresheet, but Palace had done the damage by scoring all four goals in the first half.

It took just three minutes for Palace to make the breakthrough as Scott Dann's flick from a corner was tapped in by Mile Jedinak, before Lee Chung-yong pounced on an error from goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to slot home the second.

Jordon Mutch got in on the act with a fine solo goal, beating two players and chipping the goalkeeper from close range.

Two minutes before the break, Fraizer Campbell tucked home the fourth after Jason Puncheon's effort deflected into his path.

New boy Yohan Cabaye was introduced on the hour and Pardew will have been delighted to see the Frenchman's superb over-the-top pass pick out Bamford, who was denied when one-on-one with Williams.

Thuso Phala had a moment to forget for SuperSport by missing an open goal, but it would have made little difference as Palace made Sunday's final where either Cape Town Ajax or Sporting Lisbon will be the opponents.