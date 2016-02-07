Ban for racism is correct - Lazio director

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare says the decision to ban fans for their racial abuse of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was the "correct" one.

Serie A fined the club €50,000 and ordered the Curva Nord be shut for two games following the taunts towards Koulibaly in their league clash on Wednesday.

Play was halted by the referee in the second half for approximately five minutes due to the significance of the abuse.

And while Tare said those accused are just a minority, the punishment handed down was the right decision.

"These things should not happen in any stadium, let alone ours," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We distance ourselves from these people, as the real Lazio fans are not the ones described in the media.

"The jeers were against a strong player, but we’ve always had black players who had an excellent rapport with the club and supporters. These situations must be avoided.

"The ban to close the Curva Nord is only correct."

Lazio could only manage a 0-0 draw away to Genoa on Saturday as they attempt to get their season back on track.