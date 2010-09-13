Trending

Banega out for up to a month

By

MADRID - Valencia's Argentina midfielder Ever Banega will be out for three to four weeks after injuring his ankle in the La Liga club's 1-0 home win over Racing Santander on Saturday.

Tests on Sunday showed the 22-year-old suffered ligament damage in his left ankle, Valencia said on their website.

He will miss Tuesday's Champions League Group C match at Turkey's Bursaspor and is a serious doubt for the game at home to Manchester United at the end of this month.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums