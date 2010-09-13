Banega out for up to a month
By Gregg Davies
MADRID - Valencia's Argentina midfielder Ever Banega will be out for three to four weeks after injuring his ankle in the La Liga club's 1-0 home win over Racing Santander on Saturday.
Tests on Sunday showed the 22-year-old suffered ligament damage in his left ankle, Valencia said on their website.
He will miss Tuesday's Champions League Group C match at Turkey's Bursaspor and is a serious doubt for the game at home to Manchester United at the end of this month.
