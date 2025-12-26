BC Place: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

BC Place is one of World Cup 2026's two Canadian venues and will host seven matches including at least two featuring Jesse Marsch's Canada.
It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and has been a World Cup venue before. The 2015 Women's World Cup final between the United States and Japan was played at the stadium in Vancouver.
FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this stadium, from the capacity and history of BC Place to its usage at World Cup 2026.
Background
BC Place: The background
BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a sports venue in Canada and one of two Canadian host venues at World Cup 2026. As well as games in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025, nine Women's World Cup matches were played there in 2015 and it will host seven matches in June and July.
BC Place is a North American rarity, having been the home of Vancouver Whitecaps incarnations in both the North American Soccer League and Major League Soccer. It opened in 1983 and the Canadian Football League (a version of American football with fewer downs, more players and some other notable differences) has been active there for the stadium's entire lifetime.
BC Place was the final home of the NASL Vancouver Whitecaps before the league finally imploded in the 1980s but was the natural location when MLS expanded into Vancouver in 2011. The stadium was renovated at that time, its facilities upgraded behind-the-scenes and a new retractable roof installed.
The home of the Whitecaps will host seven World Cup matches including at least two involving Canada and one each in the Round of 32 and Round of 16.
Location
Where is BC Place located?
BC Place is located on the north bank of False Creek in Vancouver, British Columbia, the most densely populated city in Canada.
The venue is accessible via the city's SkyTrain Expo Line to Stadium-Chinatown or the Canada Line to Yaletown-Roundhouse.
Capacity
What is the capacity of BC Place?
BC Place will have a seated capacity of 54,000 at the World Cup, making it the larger of Canada's two host stadiums.
Tenants
Who plays at BC Place usually?
BC Place has been the home of the successful BC Lions CFL team since it opened in 1983.
It regularly hosts Canadian national team matches and is the home ground of Vancouver Whitecaps, who have played in Major League Soccer since 2011 and were the losing MLS Cup side in 2025.
World Cup 2026 games
Which World Cup 2026 games is BC Place hosting?
BC Place will host seven matches at the 2026 World Cup, including two knock-out matches.
- June 13: Australia vs Winner UEFA Path C (Group D)
- June 18: Canada vs Qatar (Group B)
- June 21: New Zealand vs Egypt (Group G)
- June 24: Switzerland vs Canada (Group B)
- June 26: New Zealand vs Belgium (Group G)
- July 2: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group E/F/G/I/J (Round of 32)
- July 7: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87 (Round of 16)
