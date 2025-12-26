Zambia vs Comoros live streams: How to watch AFCON 2025 clash online and on TV as group A gets serious

Watch Zambia vs Comoros at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Zambia vs Comoros: key information • Date: Friday 26 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT / 12:30 ET / 18:30 local • Venue: Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

2012 winners Zambia looked to be heading for defeat in their opening fixture of AFCON 2025 in Casablanca.

Leicester City striker Patson Daka saved the day with a stoppage-time equaliser against Mali but his enthusiastic celebration went badly wrong.

The 27-year-old avoided what could have been a serious self-inflicted injury after cancelling out Lassine Sinayoko's opener.

Daka's team face Comoros on Friday looking to jump to four points and all but book their place in the last 16.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Zambia vs Comoros online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Zambia vs Comoros for FREE in the UK

Zambia vs Comoros will be available live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, with every game free to watch live in the UK.

Zambia vs Comoros free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Zambia vs Comoros from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Zambia vs Comoros. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Zambia vs Comoros on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Zambia vs Comoros on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:30pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Zambia vs Comoros in Africa

Coverage will be broadcast on ZNBC 1 in Zambia.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Zambia vs Comoros: Preview

Comoros, playing in the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the second time, stood up well to the challenge of playing the host nation in torrential rain on opening night.

Morocco were 2-0 winners in the end but Comoros, while second-best all over, managed to give them a scare or two against the odds.

The Coelacanths got out of the group stage in their previous appearance in 2021, beating Ghana in their last group game to qualify in third place.

Cameroon ended their progress in the round of 16 but the experienced head coach Stefano Cusin will fancy his chances of taking them through again if they can beat Zambia on Friday.

Comoros go into their second group match as underdogs. Zambia had to get themselves out of a muddle against Mali but their Africa Cup of Nations pedigree is not to be taken lightly.

The Copper Bullets have reached the final three times, winning once, and will feel they have unfinished business.

After missing out on the tournament three times consecutively, Zambia bowed out in the group stage, winless, in 2023.

Moses Sichone, in his first managerial role, will lead his nation out in Casablanca knowing that a win would most likely secure their passage to the knock-out rounds.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Zambia 2-0 Comoros

Zambia needed a last-gasp equaliser in their first match but confidence should be higher for it. Comoros were overpowered by Morocco and it could happen again.