How to watch Man United vs Newcastle: Live streams and TV info for sole Boxing Day clash

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle United today as the Premier League throws up just one Boxing Day game to feast on. FourFourTwo is here with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man Utd vs Newcastle key information • Date: Thursday 26 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Manchester United are looking for a response after losing out against Aston Villa.

Ruben Amorim's side lost Bruno Fernandes to injury and it couldn't have come at a worse time with fellow trio Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui all away on international duty.

Newcastle United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Chelsea, but will be disappointed after leading by two at the break.

Nick Woltemade scored a brace, and the big German now has 10 for the season in all competitions.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man United vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the UK

Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Boxing Day.

It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports at 8.00pm on Boxing Day.

It will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in the US

Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Can I still get tickets to Man Utd vs Newcastle?

Seat Unique still has a Boxing Day deal available, with tickets for Man Utd vs Newcastle ready and waiting via their website. Follow the links below to secure your seat.



Man Utd vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

The Red Devils couldn't stop the red-hot Morgan Rogers as the England international scored a brace to condemn them at Villa Park on Sunday.

United also lost captain Fernandes to injury, and it appears that the Portugal international is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Manager Amorim admitted it did not look good for the midfielder, and with Kobbie Mainoo also out, youngster Jack Fletcher made his senior debut.

Casemiro is back from his one-game suspension, so he will likely partner Manuel Ugarte. Mason Mount again performed well, with Patrick Dorgu also excelling.

The Magpies saw a two-goal advantage slip from their grasp against Chelsea on Saturday, with Woltemade scoring twice inside the first 45 minutes.

But Pedro Neto and then a brilliant Reece James free-kick levelled the game for Enzo Maresca's men, with Newcastle looking for a response in the north-west.

Yoane Wissa is fit again and came on in the second half, but dropping 'Big Nick' will be hard given his impressive record in front of goal and recent two-goal haul.

Newcastle's double over Man Utd last season was the first time they had done so domestically since 1930-31 in League Division One, winning 4-1 at St James' and 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams.

Man Utd vs Newcastle United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-2 Newcastle

Two teams who usually produce entertaining contests meet on Boxing Day, and we think this one will be no less, ending all square.