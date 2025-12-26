How to watch Morocco vs Mali online, on TV, and from anywhere as AFCON 2025 hosts play their second group game

Watch Morocco vs Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Morocco vs Mali: key information • Date: Friday 26 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 21:00 local • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Morocco's opening win against Comoros in a drenched Rabat wasn't emphatic but it was relatively convincing.

With an array of global talent on display, the host nation forced the issue against a Comoros team that kept up with them for nearly an hour in a stadium that was tilted against them.

Thanks to Brahim Diaz's cool finish and a quite sensational bicycle kick in the rain from the ever-impressive Ayoub El Kaabi, Walid Regragui's Atlas Lions secured the start they needed.

Consequently, Morocco are on the brink of qualification from the group stage if not qualified already. Beating Mali on Friday would seal the deal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Morocco vs Mali online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Morocco vs Mali for FREE in the UK

Morocco vs Mali will be broadcast live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, with every game free to watch live in the UK.

Morocco vs Mali free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Morocco vs Mali from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Is Morocco vs Mali on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Morocco vs Mali on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 3:00pm ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Morocco vs Mali in Africa

Morocco vs Mali will be shown live on Al Aoula in Morocco and ORTM in Mali.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Morocco vs Mali: Preview

1976 winners Morocco haven't reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for 21 years. In 2004, they were beaten by Tunisia in Rades.

Despite exporting high-quality players throughout the European game, Morocco haven't made it past the quarter-finals since that final loss.

Regragui is in his first international managerial role but cemented his legacy immediately by taking the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals of World Cup 2022.

No African nation had ever made it to that late stage of a World Cup and a frustrating exit from the last Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 in 2023 wasn't the next step the rookie manager wanted.

Mali's occasional visits to the semi-finals of AFCON have become a thing of the past. The Eagles have reached the last four on six occasions but only won once.

Their lone final appearance was in 1972, when they were beaten by Congo in a 3-2 thriller in Cameroon.

Patson Daka's equalising goal in stoppage time for Zambia in their opening match left Mali regretting a missed opportunity.

As persistent qualifiers with successive knock-out stage exits in the last two tournaments, Mali will be looking for more of the same – starting in Rabat on Friday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Morocco 2-1 Mali

Mali won't be pushovers but with a vocal crowd behind them and a team littered with potential match-winners, we expect Morocco to do exactly that.