Baptista set for Orlando City, according to Kaka

Julio Baptista has seemingly joined MLS outfit Orlando City after Kaka welcomed the former Brazil international to the club on Tuesday.

There was no official announcement from Orlando City, who signed Italian midfielder Antonio Nocerino in the off-season, but Kaka confirmed Baptista's arrival via Twitter.

Ex-Arsenal, Real Madrid and Sevilla forward Baptista, 34, has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Cruzeiro in December.

"Another life and career moment that we'll course together! Welcome @J_Baptista81 to @OrlandoCitySC #thebeast #labestia," Kaka wrote via his official account.

Baptista only made three league appearances for Cruzeiro last year but helped guide the club to back-to-back Serie A titles in 2013 and 2014, having arrived from Malaga.

Orlando City are third in the Eastern Conference with five points after three rounds, following Friday's 1-0 win at New York City.