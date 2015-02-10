Barca are not perfect, insists coach Enrique

After losing their opening match of 2015 at Real Sociedad, Barca have picked up their form and scored 34 goals during their streak of victories.

However, Luis Enrique is keen to keep feet on the ground ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at home to Villarreal.

"We do not claim to be perfect," he stressed. "It is impossible to be perfect. Imperfection also makes nice football.

"We have nine wins, not nine defeats. That is important, but we have not achieved anything.

"A coach always hopes his team will do more and get results."

And Luis Enrique has also stressed his side's progression to the final is not a given.

"The first objective is to win and be better than our opponents," he added.

"Villarreal are having a spectacular tournament and the team presents many difficulties."

Barca lost in the final of the Cop del Rey to rivals Real Madrid last season.