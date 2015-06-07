Barca fans turn out in force to welcome home their heroes

Tens of thousands of jubilant Barcelona fans turned out to welcome the club's players back to the city on Sunday following their UEFA Champions League success.

A 3-1 victory over Juventus in Berlin saw Luis Enrique's men complete the treble for the second time in Barca's history.

Goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar sparked wild celebrations for the Spanish giants on Saturday and the party continued 24 hours later upon their return to Catalonia.

The customary open-top bus parade through the city centre gave supporters a chance to see the likes of Lionel Messi, as well as the Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League trophies.

Luis Enrique's squad then made their way to Camp Nou, where an estimated 70,000 fans congregated inside and enjoyed live music before the players arrived on the pitch one by one to a rapturous reception.

Xavi was last to emerge, with the outgoing club captain receiving the biggest cheer of the evening when he took the microphone to thank coach Luis Enrique, his team-mates and the hordes of Barca fans for their support throughout his glittering career.

Luis Enrique also spoke, as did a host of other players, including Messi, Andres Iniesta, Neymar and a tearful Dani Alves, who is widely expected to leave the club in the close-season.

Barca's squad then completed a joyous lap of honour with their silverware and families, before a spectacular fireworks display rounded the celebrations off.