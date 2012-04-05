Barca hold no fear for Di Matteo

The Blues will meet in the defending European champions in the last four of the UEFA Champions League after overcoming Portuguese outfit Benfica 3-1 on aggregate.

Di Matteo is confident that his Chelsea side can provide a real test for the Catalan giants when they battle it out for a place in the final of the competition at Stamford Bridge in a little over two weeks time.

"It will be exciting to play two games against one of the best teams in the world," the Italian said.

"We will find a strategy that will suit our players and our team to face Barcelona.

"It will be a combination of playing to our strengths and being aware of theirs.

"They obviously have some individual players who are a big threat and that are very dangerous but we have to play our game and play to our strengths."

Chelsea last faced their European counterparts at the same stage in 2009, but crashed out following a number of controversial decisions by Norwegian referee Tom Ovrebo.

And Di Matteo admits he is looking forward to testing his wits against Barca coach Pep Guardiola.

"We have faced them a lot of times over the years and a lot of our players have some history against Barcelona and they certainly felt they were a bit hard done by when they played against them three years ago," he continued.

"It is going to great to play two games against them. We are looking forward to it and very pleased to be in the Champions League semi-final."