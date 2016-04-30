Barca keeper Bravo set for tests on calf strain

Leaders Barcelona are sweating on the fitness of Claudio Bravo after the Chile international goalkeeper was forced from the field during the latter stages of Saturday's 2-0 win at Real Betis.

The 33-year-old suffered a calf strain and was replaced by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 88th minute at Benito Villamarin.

Bravo is set to undergo further tests to examine the extent of the setback on Sunday.

The former Real Sociedad keeper has been the club's first-choice goalkeeper this season, starting 32 league games.

But he appears likely to miss at least part of a title run-in that continues next Sunday when city rivals Espanyol visit Camp Nou.