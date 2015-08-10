Barca need 'crazies' like Turan, says Dani Alves
Turkey international Arda Turan swapped Atletico Madrid for La Liga rivals and champions Barcelona last month.
Barcelona defender Dani Alves is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Arda Turan in 2015-16.
Turkey international midfielder Turan joined Barcelona from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid on a five-year contract last month.
Turan is ineligible to play until January, due to Barca's transfer ban, and Dani Alves said the 28-year-old's debut cannot come soon enough.
"It's an honour to have Turan with us," the Brazil international said as Barca prepare for Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.
"It's a pity he can't help us now, we are eager for him to play, for his quality, intelligence and personality.
"He's a phenomenon. And more, he's been very funny in the camp. Our team needs crazies like him."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.