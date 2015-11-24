Barca speculation an honour - Florenzi

Alessandro Florenzi insists he is only thinking of Roma despite speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Roma face Barca in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Tuesday and do so amid rumours the defending European champions are keen to acquire Florenzi's services.

The versatile right-back, who can also operate on the wing and in midfield, is said to be interesting Arsenal and Tottenham as well as the Catalan club.

Florenzi netted a stunning long-range goal against Barca back in September as the Serie A side held Luis Enrique's men to a 1-1 draw in their opening group-stage encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Asked by Marca about the possibility of a switch to Barca, Florenzi said: "Moving to Barcelona? It's an honour to be linked with a club like this.



"It means that I'm working well. But now I'm living day by day, thinking only of Roma."

Barca's Dani Alves said on Monday he would welcome the Italy international's arrival at the club and Florenzi added: "He's a role model for me.

"I would like to emulate him because so often he seems like an attacker even though he plays at full-back."