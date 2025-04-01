Arsenal to repeat Cesc Fabregas transfer - and move for Barcelona wonderkid: report

Arsenal could be about to pull off a transfer reminiscent of Cesc Fabregas's move to North London, over two decades ago.

Back in 2003, the Gunners brought teenage La Masia playmaker Fabregas to Highbury on the recommendation of then-scout Francis Cagigao. Moving for an academy player from Barcelona was highly unusual for the time, but Fabregas went on to captain the club before his sale back to Catalonia in 2011.

Manager Arsene Wenger reportedly also wanted to sign the likes of Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi, too, as the Frenchman looked to secure the next generation of talent before prices surged.

Arsenal eyeing Fabregas-esque deal for Barcelona superstar

Andrea Berta has joined Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With current boss Mikel Arteta promising a big summer and new sporting director Andrea Berta installed ahead of the window, Arsenal could be about to make a series of statements of intent in the market.

Arteta, particularly, has links to Barça himself, having been snapped up by the club he supported as a child from his hometown side, Real Sociedad, while former Atletico Madrid man Berta has dealt with the Blaugrana many times before – notably in the sale and subsequent re-signing of French legend, Antoine Griezmann.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to improve on his squad this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Arsenal and London rivals, Chelsea, are both monitoring Marc Casado, who has lost his place in Hansi Flick's team to Frenkie De Jong.

The imminent departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho – who both have contracts that expire at the end of the season – mean that Arsenal are in the market for another no.6, with 21-year-old Casado seen as the “ideal option [to] bring freshness and quality [and ensure] a smooth transition” from the two older heads in midfield.

Recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Casado is enjoying his breakout season in Flick's midfield, but in light of financial issues at Camp Nou – and with another defensive midfielder, Marc Bernal, set to return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury – Barça could well be tempted to part with the starlet for €35-40 million.

Last summer, Bernal was ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season and for many, was considered the brighter prospect. While FourFourTwo understands that Casado is a serious name under consideration for Arsenal, though, he is far from the only star Arteta could pursue for that midfield berth.

Marc Casado challenges Antoine Griezmann in La Liga (Image credit: Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal were heavily linked with Sverre Nypan in January, with the 18-year-old opted to remain with his Rosenborg in his native Norway.

FourFourTwo believes that Nypan is one on the backburner that the club could return for this summer, with several reasons why he'd be preferable to Casado.

With a superstar striker top of the priority list for Arsenal alongside a new backup goalkeeper, Arteta might view replacing Jorginho's minimal minute share this season as a job for a younger, cheaper player. Casado would likely demand to start more than Nypan, while the Spaniard is a little less versatile, with Nypan able to play a range of midfield roles in Arteta's 4-3-3 and cover for Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice equally in the centre of the park.

Casado is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham tonight when Premier League action returns.