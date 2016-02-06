Barca yet to hit top form, warns Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique has issued an ominous warning to Barcelona's domestic and European rivals by confidently stating: "We are not in our best form."

Barca lead La Liga on goal difference, thrashed Valencia 7-0 on Wednesday to virtually guarantee a Copa del Rey final spot heading into the second leg of their last-four clash and remained unbeaten to progress beyond the Champions League group stages.

A 2-1 defeat at Sevilla at the start of October represents the last time Barca – chasing a repeat of the treble they clinched last season – lost, but Luis Enrique believes there is still room for improvement.

"No, we are not in our best form," he stated ahead of Sunday's Liga clash at Levante, when Barca will look to make it 10 wins on the bounce in all competitions.

"We had a really good period at the end of last season. We are doing well this season but not as well as last year.

"This is the stage of the season when results are crucial. This will be a challenge in terms of us remaining in the driving seat at the top of the league."

On facing bottom side Levante, Luis Enrique said: "There won't be any rotation. I will talk with my players first but it is very different to playing at home.

"We are facing a team who are in trouble but they are improving and we are playing at their home, so it will definitely be difficult."