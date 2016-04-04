Barca's Vidal ruled out of Atletico clash

Aleix Vidal has been ruled out of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Atletico Madrid with an abductor injury.

The versatile right-sided player missed out on inclusion in the squad for Barca's 2-1 Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

He had hoped to be involved in Tuesday's Champions League encounter against domestic rivals Atleti, who trail Barca by six points in La Liga, at Camp Nou but injured his right abductor in training on Monday.

Subsequently Vidal misses the European clash and is unlikely to feature in this weekend's Liga trip to Real Sociedad.

It also remains to be seen if he will return in time to face Atleti in the return leg at Vicente Calderon a week on Wednesday.