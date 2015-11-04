Barcelona 3 BATE 0: Neymar double inspires Luis Enrique's side to victory

Luis Suarez scored either side of a Neymar double as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 Champions League victory over BATE at Camp Nou.

The Barca duo have now scored 18 of the club's last 21 goals in all competitions, but with Roma defeating Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in Group E's other match they must wait to book a place in the last 16.

Suarez and Neymar passed up early openings before Marc-Andre ter Stegen did well to stop the Belarusian side taking a shock lead by keeping out a free-kick from Igor Stasevich.

The introduction of Munir El Haddadi - replacing the injured Ivan Rakitic - proved the difference as he won a penalty that Neymar converted on the half-hour mark.

Adriano hit the post 10 minutes before half-time, but Suarez added the second - his ninth in his last eight Barca appearances in all competition - in the 60th minute with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Suarez then hit the upright before Neymar rounded off the scoring with seven minutes remaining in a comfortable win for Luis Enrique's side.

Barca instantly took control of possession and Suarez missed a chance to put them ahead inside four minutes when he stabbed wide following Neymar's clipped throughball.

But it was Barca goalkeeper Ter Stegen who had to make the first save when he parried a venomous 20-yard free kick from Stasevich away from the bottom corner in the 17th minute.

Luis Enrique lost Rakitic to injury soon after and replacement Munir made an immediate impact.

After being denied a simple finish by a clearance from Nemanja Milunovic, Munir earned his side a penalty when he went to ground following contact with Filip Mladenovic and Neymar rolled the spot-kick home in composed fashion in the 30th minute.

Barca came close to doubling their advantage five minutes later when a lovely pass from Andres Iniesta picked out Adriano's run into the box, but the defender's effort went behind off the base of the post.

The Catalan side were relentless in their search for a second, Dani Alves rifling wide and Neymar heading narrowly over in first-half stoppage time.

Chances continued to flow after the interval, with a great save from Sergei Chernik stopping Suarez converting at the back post six minutes after the restart.

The BATE goalkeeper was unable to deny Suarez on the hour mark, though, as the Uruguayan took Neymar's pass away from Milunovic with a great first touch and fired into the bottom corner.

Ex-Barca midfielder Aleksandr Hleb was introduced for BATE following the goal, but the they showed no extra adventure and, after a Chernik save denied Neymar, Suarez rattled the upright from the Brazilian's cross.

BATE sat deep, but were unable to see out the remainder of the game without conceding again, Neymar slotting into a gaping net following a swift break led by Suarez to add gloss to the result in the 83rd minute.