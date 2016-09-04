Barcelona: Andre Gomes injury is bruising

The injury that forced Andre Gomes to withdraw from the Portugal squad has been confirmed as bruising by Barcelona.

Midfielder Gomes left the Portugal camp after suffering a muscle injury to his right leg during Thursday's 5-0 friendly win over Gibraltar.

He joined Barca from Valencia during the close season and his injury came on the same day that Lionel Messi pulled out of Argentina's next qualifier in Venezuela due to a groin problem.

Gomes will miss the European champions' opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Tuesday as a result, but Barcelona's early prognosis suggests only a short stint on the sidelines.

[MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT] André Gomes has muscular bruise: September 4, 2016

"Andre Gomes has returned to Barcelona from international duty with Portugal due to an injury," read a statement.

"The medical examination undertaken this morning by the club’s doctors has confirmed that the player has a muscular contusion on his right leg.

"In the next week, it will be determined when he can return to the squad."