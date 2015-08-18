Barcelona appeal Pique red and refute 'whore' rant

Barcelona have appealed against the red card shown to Gerard Pique during the Supercopa de Espana second leg on Monday, claiming the defender did not tell an assistant referee: "I s*** on your whore mother".

The Barcelona defender was sent off early in the second half of the draw against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou as his side were beaten 5-1 on aggregate.

Details of his outburst were reported in referee Carlos Velasco's report – the centre-back having reacted angrily to the lack of an offside decision against Athletic striker Aritz Aduriz.

Pique's could also face a suspension of between four and 12 games, but is said by the club to have questioned the referee's version of events.

"FC Barcelona filed objections on Tuesday to the red card shown to Gerard Pique in the 58th minute of the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana against Athletic Bilbao," read a statement.