Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer

Lorenzo Serra Ferrer revealed Barcelona have asked about Dani Ceballos, though the Real Betis vice-president remains hopeful the LaLiga club can persuade their star midfielder to stay.

Spanish and European champions Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Ceballos, who was named Player of the Tournament after starring at the European Under-21 Championship.

Barca have now emerged as a possible destination for the highly-rated 20-year-old following his breakthrough competition, where Spain lost to Germany in the final last week.

After unveiling Cristiano Tello on Monday, Serra Ferrer told reporters: "I devoted the time with Barcelona to closing the signing of Cristian. [But] it's true that they asked for my opinion on Dani, and I gave it to them.

"It is precisely because of [Ceballos' Under-21 success] that we must congratulate him, we are proud of the representation that we have had. He is loved and valued, hopefully he continues here, not just one season more, but many more.

"That is our wish and I express it as vice-president, but there is another person, Dani, who thinks that if he goes to a big club he can also feel more fulfilled. We do not agree 100 per cent with that and we would like him to continue."

While denying a meeting with Madrid, Ferrer said Betis have already spoken to Ceballos, adding: "He understood that sometimes defeat, when felt in the dignified manner that it was, helps us to grow a little although we'd prefer it the other way around.

"We talked about things, not so much the depth of this team or any other. It was a kind and respectful conversation. We have to wait for the coach [Quique Setien] to talk to him, and see if he gives him his support, and to see that the project is based not only on him but on football players like Tello, and I am convinced that this can influence him."