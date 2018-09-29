Barcelona can't rely on Messi to solve everything – Suarez

Luis Suarez warned his Barcelona team-mates they cannot afford to keep relying on Lionel Messi to solve everything after a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Messi was given a rest by coach Ernesto Valverde, seemingly with one eye on Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham, but it backfired.

Barca were 1-0 down at half-time thanks to Oscar De Marcos' goal, with Athletic looking the greater threat in attack.

Messi was introduced early in the second period and the hosts improved as a result, with the Argentinian star inspiring an eventual equaliser, picking out Munir El Haddadi late on.

Munir's late equaliser saves a point for 1-1 September 29, 2018

But Suarez insists they should not have to be bailed by Messi all the time, as Barca avoided suffering a second successive LaLiga defeat following a midweek loss at Leganes.

"We cannot depend on Messi solving everything," Suarez said.

"Many of us are here because of what we did in other teams.

"Both Lionel and [Sergio] Busquets gave us a lot, but we do not only depend on them."

Barca have dropped points in three successive LaLiga matches following a 2-2 draw at home to Girona and Wednesday's 2-1 defeat away to Leganes.