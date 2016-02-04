Barcelona cheers didn't bother me - Cheryshev

Denis Cheryshev insists he was not affected by cheers from the Barcelona crowd as he made his Valencia debut on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joined Gary Neville's side on a loan deal prior to the close of the transfer window and came on as a substitute in the 7-0 Copa del Rey thrashing at Camp Nou.

Cheryshev's appearance earlier in the competition saw Real Madrid disqualified due to the fact that he was serving a suspension at the time, prompting the Barca fans to give him a rapturous reception.

But the midfielder told the media afterwards: "I don't focus on these things. I just try to do my job. You know that there are some people who like you and some who don't, but I didn't feel bad.

"We gave a very poor reflection of ourselves. Valencia cannot play like that in any way, but now what we have to do to be successful going forward is to unite more than ever.

"I understand that they're angry, because I'm the first one to be.

"I've learned a very valuable lesson in these few months and now I want to help Valencia to move upwards."

Neville insisted he would not resign after the match despite mounting pressure, with the former Manchester United captain yet to win a single match in La Liga since taking charge in December.