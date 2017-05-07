Barcelona confirm Digne hamstring injury
Lucas Digne sustained a hamstring problem during Barcelona's victory over Villarreal, making him a doubt for the LaLiga title run-in.
Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's 4-1 win over Villarreal, the LaLiga champions have confirmed.
The 23-year-old France international was substituted after 75 minutes at Camp Nou, with Jordi Alba coming on in his place.
A club statement released by Barcelona on Sunday stated Digne had suffered "an overload in the femoral biceps of his right leg".
Barca did not put a timeframe on Digne's recovery period as they enter the final two matches of the LaLiga campaign level on points at the summit with Real Madrid.
Luis Enrique's men are above their rivals by virtue of a superior head-to-head record but Madrid still have a game in hand.
Digne has made 25 appearances across all competitions in his debut season for Barcelona after joining from Paris Saint-Germain last July, on the back of an impressive year on loan at Roma.
