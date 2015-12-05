Barcelona deserved victory in Valencia, claims Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique felt his side's efforts were not fully rewarded as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday.

The Spanish champions were denied a seventh consecutive La Liga victory when Santi Mina cancelled out Luis Suarez's opener four minutes from time in front of newly-appointed Valencia coach Gary Neville.

Neville took a watching brief as Valencia earned a draw with a spirited display, but Luis Enrique felt Barca were deserving of maximum points.

"There is nothing to criticise the team for. We have owned the game and we have almost not suffered throughout," he told reporters.

"Today football has not repaid our effort but Valencia have worked very well in defence and then taken advantage of a great move at the end with [Paco] Alcacer and Santi Mina.

"We have players of a very high standard and we tried to close the game but this has not been the case. The result, on merit, should be a victory but this is the greatness of football.

"Yesterday I discussed the previous work of [former Valencia coach] Nuno and I saw that they are very good in both attack and defence. They are one of the best in the league and it has not surprised me. Not at all."

Minutes before opening the scoring, Suarez enraged Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour and the home fans with an apparent stamp on the Tunisian.

Luis Enrique insisted he did not see the incident.

"I repeat. I have not reached the level of MacGyver," he said.

"I cannot see all actions and do everything. I have enough to do running the show."