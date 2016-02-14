Barcelona penalty move meant for me, claims Neymar

The innovative penalty tactic employed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona's 6-1 win over Celta Vigo was meant to involve Neymar, according to the Brazilian.

Messi stunned the Camp Nou when he passed his penalty into Suarez's path for the Uruguayan to complete a hat-trick in the Liga rout on Sunday.

The Argentina star will now have to wait for his 300th league goal but drew plenty of plaudits for his inspired display, which saw him open the scoring with a wonderful free-kick.

And Neymar opened up on Barca's preparation for the set-piece, telling reporters: "We trained this penalty, but for me. However, Suarez was near the ball and scored."

Neymar completed the scoring as Barca regained a three-point lead at the top with a game in hand on title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Barca are in discussions to extend the 24-year-old's contract, which expires in 2018, and the forward added: "My contract extension is running but I have more years yet and many things could happen.

"We are really happy to be unbeaten during 30 matches. We are playing in our way and we want to keep this streak going."