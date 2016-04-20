Barcelona players are not machines - Suarez

Luis Suarez insisted Barcelona players are not "machines" after they ended a three-match losing streak in La Liga by hammering Deportivo La Coruna 8-0 on Wednesday.

Suarez scored four goals and set up three more as Barcelona reasserted themselves after a poor run of form, with Ivan Rakitic, Lionel Messi, Marc Bartra and Neymar also on the scoresheet.

The win keeps Barca above Atletico Madrid in the Liga table and Suarez accepted it had been a "difficult moment" for Barca after four losses in their last five games in all competitions, including a Champions League quarter-final exit against Atletico.

"The important thing is that the goals have helped us to get three points," Suarez told reporters after the game.

"They helped the team in a difficult moment. That's what counts. We had to win and, playing the way we did, it makes us even happier.

"Against Valencia we had a lot of chances and we only scored one goal. It's a good feeling."

Suarez insisted that Barcelona's lapse in form in recent weeks is an indication of the strength of La Liga.



"It's a way for people to see that the league is not easy. The games have to be played," said Suarez, who took his personal goal tally to 49 for the season in all competitions.

"They said that La Liga was finished and now it still depends on us, and the work will pay off.



"We are human beings, we're not machines who don't know how to make mistakes.

"This victory is a demonstration of the fact that we're more together than ever."