Barcelona release injury-hit winger Cuenca

Cuenca made his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in October 2011 and made 30 appearances in a promising first senior campaign at Camp Nou.

However, his woes began at the end of that season as he suffered the first of two serious knee injuries that have wrecked his first-team chances.

In the past two seasons, Cuenca has been limited to just five appearances, all on loan at Ajax.

Despite having a year to run on his deal, Cuenca has now agreed to depart Barca, with a move to La Liga new-boys Deportivo La Coruna reportedly in the pipeline.

A Barca statement confirmed: "FC Barcelona has informed Isaac Cuenca that he is not in the plans for the first-team squad, for technical reasons.

"The player, after several days of reflection, has accepted the proposal of the club and both parties agreed today to rescind his contract which linked him to the club until 30th of June 2015."