Barcelona release Mathieu ahead of expected Sporting switch

Barcelona have terminated the contract of defender Jeremy Mathieu with immediate effect despite having a year left on his current deal.

The 33-year-old arrived at Camp Nou in 2014 from Valencia and made 91 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, winning two LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and the 2014-15 Champions League.

Mathieu had been expected to leave the Catalan giants following the end of the 2016-17 season after starting just 12 league matches, and had been training with Sporting CP with Barca's blessing.

He now looks free to complete a switch to the Primeira Liga side after a mutual agreement to bring his Barca career to an end.

BREAKING: Jérémy Mathieu and FC Barcelona part ways: July 7, 2017

"Barcelona and Jeremy Mathieu have agreed to terminate the player's contract, after three full seasons at the club," a short Barca statement read.

"Barcelona wishes the player the best of luck and success in his next professional step."

Should he complete a switch to Sporting he will join Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao, who sealed a loan move to Portugal on Wednesday.