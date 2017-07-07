Barcelona release Mathieu ahead of expected Sporting switch
A move to Sporting CP could be on the cards for Jeremy Mathieu after he was released from the final year of his Barcelona contract.
Barcelona have terminated the contract of defender Jeremy Mathieu with immediate effect despite having a year left on his current deal.
The 33-year-old arrived at Camp Nou in 2014 from Valencia and made 91 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, winning two LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and the 2014-15 Champions League.
Mathieu had been expected to leave the Catalan giants following the end of the 2016-17 season after starting just 12 league matches, and had been training with Sporting CP with Barca's blessing.
He now looks free to complete a switch to the Primeira Liga side after a mutual agreement to bring his Barca career to an end.
"Barcelona and Jeremy Mathieu have agreed to terminate the player's contract, after three full seasons at the club," a short Barca statement read.
"Barcelona wishes the player the best of luck and success in his next professional step."
Should he complete a switch to Sporting he will join Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao, who sealed a loan move to Portugal on Wednesday.
