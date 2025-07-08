Manchester United star Marcus Rashford given 'green light' for Barcelona move: report
Marcus Rashford's 20-year association with Manchester United looks set to end for good
Marcus Rashford's association with Manchester United looks set to end this summer, one way or another.
The 27-year-old is not in Ruben Amorim's plans for the new season, and is actively looking to leave, with several options on the table.
Rashford's short loan spell away from Manchester United at Aston Villa where he scored four goals and assisted six times in 17 games, alerted European teams to his availability.
Marcus Rashford been given 'green light' to leave Manchester United, with a move to Barcelona lined up
Rashford was heavily involved in the early stages of Amorim's career at Old Trafford, scoring a goal just 2 minutes into his first game away at Ipswich.
However, as the weeks past it grew evident the two were not going to work together much longer and a move away from the club he grew up supporting was the solution.
Rashford has now been told by officials at Manchester United he can leave this summer, according to CaughtOffside.
It is understood that should a bid in the region of €40 million come in, Manchester United would allow him to leave, with Bayern Munich circling after missing out on Nico Williams. Transfermarkt currently value him at €50 million.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Englishman's dream however, would be a move to Barcelona. FourFourTwo understands that the club has spoken to Rashford, with the talks being positive. He is prepared to significantly cut his reported £325,000-a-week wage to join the Catalan club, who have significant financial issues.
The Spanish champions are therefore exploring a loan, with option to buy deal. It remains to be seen if Manchester United would sanction such a move, given most of the reason they wish for him to move on is his significant wages, which they wish to free up to ease their own money troubles.
For Rashford, he needs a deal to be done as quickly as possible. He has been granted extra time off by Man United to facilitate a move, but if nothing happens quickly he could be stuck in a sticky situation.
His number 10 shirt has reportedly been promised to new signing Matheus Cunha, proving there really is no space for him at Old Trafford anymore.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
