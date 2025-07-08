Manchester United star Marcus Rashford given 'green light' for Barcelona move: report

Marcus Rashford's 20-year association with Manchester United looks set to end for good

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford appears to be close to joining Barcelona
Marcus Rashford's association with Manchester United looks set to end this summer, one way or another.

The 27-year-old is not in Ruben Amorim's plans for the new season, and is actively looking to leave, with several options on the table.

Rashford's short loan spell away from Manchester United at Aston Villa where he scored four goals and assisted six times in 17 games, alerted European teams to his availability.

Marcus Rashford been given 'green light' to leave Manchester United, with a move to Barcelona lined up

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa during the FA Cup quarter-final against Preston North End, March 2025

Rashford was heavily involved in the early stages of Amorim's career at Old Trafford, scoring a goal just 2 minutes into his first game away at Ipswich.

However, as the weeks past it grew evident the two were not going to work together much longer and a move away from the club he grew up supporting was the solution.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was recently loaned to Aston Villa

Rashford has now been told by officials at Manchester United he can leave this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

It is understood that should a bid in the region of €40 million come in, Manchester United would allow him to leave, with Bayern Munich circling after missing out on Nico Williams. Transfermarkt currently value him at €50 million.

The Englishman's dream however, would be a move to Barcelona. FourFourTwo understands that the club has spoken to Rashford, with the talks being positive. He is prepared to significantly cut his reported £325,000-a-week wage to join the Catalan club, who have significant financial issues.

The Spanish champions are therefore exploring a loan, with option to buy deal. It remains to be seen if Manchester United would sanction such a move, given most of the reason they wish for him to move on is his significant wages, which they wish to free up to ease their own money troubles.

Marcus Rashford on the ball for England against Albania in March 2025.

For Rashford, he needs a deal to be done as quickly as possible. He has been granted extra time off by Man United to facilitate a move, but if nothing happens quickly he could be stuck in a sticky situation.

His number 10 shirt has reportedly been promised to new signing Matheus Cunha, proving there really is no space for him at Old Trafford anymore.

