Barcelona sign Arsenal youngster McGuane
Arsenal have snapped up young talent from Barcelona in recent years but Marcus McGuane has decided to move in the other direction.
Marcus McGuane has joined Barcelona from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 18-year-old has completed a medical in Spain and signed a contract that includes a release clause of €25million.
The midfielder, who had been at Arsenal since the age of six, made his first two senior appearances under manager Arsene Wenger in Europa League group-stage matches against BATE and Red Star Belgrade this season.
McGuane, an England youth international, will join Barca's B team with a view to earning a spot in the first-team squad in future.
"We would like to thank Marcus for his contribution and wish him well at Barcelona," Arsenal said in a statement.
"The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."
