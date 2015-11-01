Barcelona stars criticised for Halloween prank

Getafe midfielder Mehdi Lacen has criticised Barcelona's stars for disrupting a press conference in Halloween costumes following Saturday's match.

The Liga champions won 2-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Neymar, a result which keeps them level on points with leaders Real Madrid.

A number of Barca players donned masks and outfits after the match, with Ivan Rakitic sharing pictures from the dressing room on his Instagram feed, and some disrupted Victor Rodriguez's post-game media conference.

Lacen, speaking in the mixed zone later, claimed he and his team-mates would show greater professionalism if they were to win a game at Camp Nou.

"It's not for me to say. It doesn't look right. Everyone is responsible for what he does," said the Algeria international.

"If I won at Camp Nou, I wouldn't do it.

"It's a personal thing. I don't know if it's something they planned, but I don't want to get into that game."