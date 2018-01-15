Barcelona's Dembele out for up to four weeks

Barcelona have suffered a blow with the news that Ousmane Dembele is set to miss up to four weeks with another hamstring injury.

The France international suffered the problem during Sunday's 4-2 win at Real Sociedad, which saw him come off the bench to replace Paulinho midway through the second half.

Dembele, who joined the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund in August, missed almost all of the first half of the season after sustaining a hamstring injury against Getafe in September and only returned to the Barca first team this month.

However, the club revealed on Monday that the latest setback is not related to that earlier complaint.

INJURY UPDATEThe latest news on and January 15, 2018

"Tests have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season," a statement read.

"The injury will mean he will be out for a period of around three to four weeks."

Meanwhile, Barca confirmed Andres Iniesta has suffered a right calf injury and "his recovery will determine his return to action for the coming matches".