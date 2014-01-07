Barry backs Barkley for World Cup spot

Barkley has produced some outstanding displays for Roberto Martinez's side this season and has already been rewarded with three international caps.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been billed as a star of the future for some time and although Barry played down his own chances of playing on the biggest stage of all in Brazil, he has no doubt Barkley should be in Roy Hodgson's squad.

"I'm not too worried about that at the moment." Barry said when asked if he and Barkley could both feature for England at the World Cup.

"I'm just looking forward to the second half of the season with Everton. I've not been involved with England for 18 months.

"But Ross, for me, should be absolutely nailed on to be on that plane. And if he continues like this, I'm sure he will be.

"I'm sure the England manager knows enough about Ross to know that he could go out there and surprise a lot of teams, because he has that natural ability."